1 killed after fight between friends ends in a shooting: Winter Haven Police

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — A man is shot and killed after an argument with his friend about money.

On Jan. 13, around 4:37 p.m., police received a call that two friends were in an altercation that led to a shooting near Avenue H NW in Winter Haven.

The man who fired the gun, Andre Sequan Harris, 35, remained at the scene. Harris told investigators he and the victim got into an argument about money. WHPD said that Harris then left the victim a parking lot, but later found the victim again, grabbed his AK-47 rifle, and walked to the back of the truck. Harris alleged that the victim approached him with a knife with the blade extended and Harris shot the victim five times.

The victim was taken to Winter Haven Health but died from his injuries.

A nearby apartment received damage from the gunshots, but no one inside the home was injured.

WHPD said they charged Harris with one count of Manslaughter (F-1), Shooting into a Dwelling (F2) and Discharge of Firearm in Residential Area.