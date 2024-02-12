Watch Now
1 dead after mobile home catches fire in Polk County RV park

Posted at 9:05 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 09:05:59-05

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One fatality has been confirmed after a fire broke out in a mobile home at a Polk County RV park early Monday morning.

Polk County Fire Rescue said units responded to the fire at the Lake View RV Park in Lake Alfred around 1:51 a.m. When they arrived, they found the mobile home/trailer on Lot #8 was already fully engulfed, making it impossible for crews to enter until the fire was under control.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews confirmed the fatality inside the home during a search.

"Our thoughts go out to the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” said Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith, D.M.

Officials added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

