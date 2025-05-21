1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Lakeland convenience store

LAKELAND, Fla. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Lakeland convenience store Tuesday evening.
The Lakeland Police Department said officers arrived at Fast Stop on East Memorial Boulevard around 6:08 p.m.
While there, they found a 39-year-old man who had been shot and died at the scene. A 19-year-old woman had also been shot, but is in stable condition.
Police said the suspect was apprehended and is being questioned by detectives. More details are expected to be released today.
