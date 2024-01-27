Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

1 dead, 1 injured after speeding SUV hits concrete pole, goes airborne: FHP

Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 12:01:35-05

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after his SUV went airborne and crashed into a concrete pole in Polk County early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was speeding in a Kia Sorento east on I-4 around 12:27 a.m. The Sorento then hit the rear of a Hyundai Sonata, also traveling east.

FHP said the Sonata stopped, and the Sorento left the road before striking an electrical box. This collision caused the Sorento to become airborne, striking a concrete traffic management equipment pole 8 feet above the base.

The victim was ejected from the SUV and passed away at the scene. The pole was severed, officials added.

The Sonata's driver, a 23-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.