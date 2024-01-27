1 dead, 1 injured after speeding SUV hits concrete pole, goes airborne: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after his SUV went airborne and crashed into a concrete pole in Polk County early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was speeding in a Kia Sorento east on I-4 around 12:27 a.m. The Sorento then hit the rear of a Hyundai Sonata, also traveling east.

FHP said the Sonata stopped, and the Sorento left the road before striking an electrical box. This collision caused the Sorento to become airborne, striking a concrete traffic management equipment pole 8 feet above the base.

The victim was ejected from the SUV and passed away at the scene. The pole was severed, officials added.

The Sonata's driver, a 23-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.