Pinellas County

Woman dies after boater finds her floating near Clearwater Beach, police say

Clearwater Police said a woman is dead after a boater found her floating near Clearwater Beach.

Police said Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a call for water rescue around 2:21 p.m. on Jan. 31. A boater found a woman floating in the water off the north part of Clearwater Beach.

Officials said the woman was brought to shore, and first responders performed CPR. The woman was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Clearwater Police are investigating the cause of death.

