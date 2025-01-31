Woman dies after boater finds her floating near Clearwater Beach, police say

Clearwater Police said a woman is dead after a boater found her floating near Clearwater Beach.
Police said Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a call for water rescue around 2:21 p.m. on Jan. 31. A boater found a woman floating in the water off the north part of Clearwater Beach.
Officials said the woman was brought to shore, and first responders performed CPR. The woman was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.
Clearwater Police are investigating the cause of death.
"I’ve gotten exhausted from FEMA. We’re 62 and 72 years old, and we’re on Social Security/Disability. What the hell does this country want from us?”
John King shared with ABC Action News the flooding in his Zephyrhills community - more than 3 months after Hurricane Milton.