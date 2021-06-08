Watch
Woman bitten by alligator while walking her dog near small lake in Palm Harbor, FWC says

FWC photo by Tim Donovan
Posted at 7:40 PM, Jun 08, 2021
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A woman was bitten by an alligator while walking her dog by a small lake in Palm Harbor.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a report of a 43-year-old woman bitten by an alligator while walking her dog on a leash along a small lake near Exeter Court and S Cardinal Drive.

Officials were notified and she was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated for her injuries to her lower leg.

FWC and officers contacted an alligator trapper to the scene. The contracted nuisance alligator trapper was able to remove the alligator.

The incident is under investigation by the FWC.

