7-foot alligator sneaks into Hernando County post office

Hernando County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jun 09, 2021
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found its way into a Spring Hill post office early Wednesday morning.

At about 3:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the U.S Post Office facility located at 8501 Philatelic Road in Spring Hill after receiving a call about a 7-foot alligator roaming the lobby area.

The alligator was spotted by a patron who came to the post office to mail a package. This post office location features automatic double doors that allow entrance into the lobby.

A trapper responded and safely removed the alligator from the lobby.

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.