Plant City family greeted by 9-foot gator at sliding glass door

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jun 03, 2021
PLANT CITY, Fla. — A family in Plant City started the month with a visit from an alligator at their sliding glass door.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the home and helped an FWC trapper get the gator and safely relocate it.

The sheriff's office says the home is near a small retention pond.

We're in the midst of alligator season right now, so that means they're more active and visible.

For pet owners, FWC has a special warning — keep animals on a leash and away from water because they can resemble an alligator's natural prey.

Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn, so plan accordingly to reduce the chances of running into them.

Although many Floridians have learned to coexist with alligators, the potential for conflict always exists. Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.

If you're ever concerned about an alligator, call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. The FWC will dispatch one of its contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation.

For more information, visit the FWC's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

