Woman arrested after driving vehicle into water near St. Petersburg Yacht Club

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was arrested after she drove a vehicle into the water outside of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club early Monday morning.
The St. Petersburg Police Department said the vehicle traveled east through the intersection of Central Avenue and Bayshore Drive NE before going into the water around 2:30 a.m.
The driver was able to escape and swim to shore. Police arrested her for a DUI.
There are no other details available at this time.
