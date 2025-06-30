Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Witnesses say motorcyclist was speeding before fatal crash on US 19: Officials

Clearwater Police
WFTS
Clearwater Police
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Officials said a crash in Clearwater early Monday morning left a motorcyclist dead.

City officials said the crash occurred just after midnight in the southbound lanes of US 19.

Witnesses said Leon Webb, 27, was speeding before he crashed into the barrier separating the main highway from the access road. He died at the scene.

The southbound lanes of US 19 were closed for several hours during the investigation but have since reopened.

