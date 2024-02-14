Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in Sarasota is perfect place to celebrate Black History Month

SARASOTA, Fla. — Twenty-five years ago, Nate Jacobs had a vision: to open a training ground for young actors, singers, writers and designers passionate about telling stories of the Black experience.

Today, Sarasota’s Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is a thriving tribute to his dream.

“These stories of the Black and Brown experience need to be heard,” Jacobs said.

WBTT is both a thriving destination to see plays, musicals, concerts and more, plus an active school for young talents, offering all ranges of learning at affordable prices.

One of the most popular programs is “JazzLinks,” a historical revue that takes the show on the road to area schools.

At WBTT, every month is Black History Month.

For more on the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, click here.