Unknown suspect shoots into Clearwater crowd, injuring 1

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Multiple 911 calls alerted police to a shooting in Clearwater just after midnight on Monday.

The Clearwater Police Department said officers responded to the scene in the 1400 block of Cleveland Street, where they learned that an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds into a crowd.

A 23-year-old was shot and taken to Mease Dunedin Hospital by a friend. Multiple vehicles were also struck.

Police said anyone with information on the incident should call officers at 727-562-4242.