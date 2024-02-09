Treasure Island city leaders work to redevelop mobility plan

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Treasure Island is a beautiful and quiet beach community in Pinellas County. Locals want to keep it that way!

A discussion is brewing in Treasure Island: How do you attract new development while also keeping roadways safe?

The city is working to redevelopment its mobility plan after resident feedback at a workshop on Tuesday.

Jennifer Bonvouloir wants her voice heard as the beach city works out a new mobility plan.

"You know, I think we want to keep a certain aesthetic here, yes, a small town feel, but I would say that the residents should decide on a certain aesthetic and then build out on that aesthetic," said Bonvouloir.

Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne said it's a discussion that started 3 months ago.

"Development is very key for the beach community; it's a delicate balance between our resident's desires and the needs of the business community," said Mayor Payne.

At Tuesday's city council workshop, residents argued against specific parts of the plan, including a project to reduce 107th Avenue from four lanes to two.

"It seemed to more focus on visitors and tourists," said Bonvouloir.

Mayor Payne said the goal of the proposed project is to create more space for sidewalks, building renovations, outdoor seating, and parking.

Many residents said 107th Avenue is the main road people need to get to work.

"We don't need more issues with commute time and traffic," said Bonvouloir.

Mayor Payne said after the feedback on Tuesday, the city is scratching the 107th Avenue project and reviewing the rest of the mobility plan, which includes road construction projects that focus on safety.

City leaders said mobility and road improvements are needed to allow both tourists and residents to travel with ease throughout the city.

Mayor Payne says the city will be holding future workshop meetings to hear more feedback from the public on the development of Treasure Island.

"It's designed to make it safer and easier to get around town whether they are residents or visitors," said Mayor Payne.

"For bicyclists, tourists, visitors, and residents, but again, not encroach on the roadway," said Bonvouloir.