The Lucky Duck Shop in St. Pete's Grand Central District is a quackin' good time

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rubber duckies are having a big pop-culture moment.

Stores devoted to the classic toys are hot in Europe. Jeep owners quack each other up by gifting duckie surprises.

And contemporary artists like Tampa Bay's own iBOMS are finding inspiration in the yellow playthings.

And now, St. Pete's Grand Central District has a new delightful store dedicated solely to these bathtub birds.

"Rubber ducks bring happiness," said Daniel Plonsky, owner of the Lucky Duck Shop. "Give someone a duck, and you brighten their day!"

Plonsky was traveling in Europe with his now-husband when he first came across rubber duck stores. He was charmed, to say the least.

His brand-new shop at 2626 Central Avenue has ducks honoring every occupation and hobby. There are also Ariana Grande ducks, Ozzy Osbourne ducks, "JAWS" ducks, "Minions" ducks and a whole lot more.

