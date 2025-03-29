The Don CeSar Hotel welcomes back guests after back-to-back hurricanes last year

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The iconic Don CeSar hotel on St. Pete Beach has reopened following back-to-back hurricanes last year.

The hotel has been closed since Hurricane Helene hit in late September.

Barbara Readey, General Manager of the Don CeSar, said the hotel is reopening in three phases.

The hotel welcomed back guests on Friday, March 28.

"We have a three-phased opening. In mid-May, we'll also welcome back our retail stores, our Uncle Andy's, and our second pool. And in July, everything will return, including our fine dining restaurant and bar," said Readey.

Readey said the two hurricanes last year significantly damaged the hotel.

"The storm surge took out our entire ground floor. There was two to three feet of sand in the pool. Our entire ground floor retail, restaurant, bar, but most importantly, all our electrical and mechanical systems were damaged," she said.

The hotel has a 97-year-long history in St. Petersburg.

Real estate scion Thomas Rowe opened the Don CeSar on St. Pete Beach in 1928. The U.S. Army purchased the hotel to be used as a sub-base hospital in 1942.

The hotel saw new ownership in 1972 when William Bowman began a $3.5 million restoration project. In 1974, the hotel is added to the National Register of Historic Places.

"The Don CeSar is 97 years old as of January 16th of this year. We’ve never experienced anything like the damage that Hurricane Helene brought with the 2-3 foot storm surge," said Readey.

"Mother Nature certainly showed us her strength, but our people were stronger and their loyalty was steadfast throughout this journey."

For more information, visit Don CeSar's website.