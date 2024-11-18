Tarpon Springs staple Hellas to reopen Monday after hurricane flooding

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Hellas Restaurant & Bakery staff announced they're ready to reopen after Hurricane Helene forced them to temporarily shut their doors nearly two months ago.

The restaurant was damaged when the hurricane flooded the building and has been closed since Sept. 27 for cleanup and repairs.

While the bakery made its return on Nov. 5, the restaurant, considered a staple of Tarpon Springs Greek cuisine by many, is set to reopen on Monday, Nov. 18.

"The Karterouliotis family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our team members for their tireless efforts in reopening our establishment," the Hellas team wrote on Facebook. "We also want to express our gratitude to all of you for your concern and for taking the time to check in on us. Thank you, and we look forward to serving you again at our Tarpons Springs Cornerstone!"

To support Hellas, make a reservation for the restaurant here.