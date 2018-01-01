Tampa Bay family among 12 killed in plane crash in Costa Rica

A plane crash in northwest Costa Rica on New Year's Eve killed all 12 people aboard, including a Pinellas County family.

Mitchell Weiss, 52, and his wife Leslie Levin Weiss, 50, who live in Belleair, were among 12 people killed in the crash, the New York Daily News and Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Hannah Weiss, 19, and Ari Moses Weiss, 16, were also reportedly killed in the crash. Their relation to the couple has not been made clear at this time. Hannah Weiss shares the same address in Belleair as the couple, the Daily News reported.

Mitchell and Leslie were both licensed as practicing physicians with Baycare.

The plane crashed just moments after takeoff from Punta Islita Airport. The wreckage of the plane, a private aircraft belonging to the airline Nature Air, was on fire and no one responded when it was found by rescue crews, according to the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security.

"The government of Costa Rica deeply regrets the death of 10 American passengers and 2 Costa Rican pilots in an air crash of aircraft TI-BEI from the company Nature Air, which occurred midday today near Nandayure, Guanacaste," the Costa Rican president's office said in a statement.

This was confirmed by the U.S. State Department.

"We can confirm the death of multiple U.S. citizens in an airplane crash in Costa Rica on December 31, 2017," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said. "We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy. We are in contact with Costa Rican aviation authorities and will continue to monitor the situation."