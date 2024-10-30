Tampa Bay area workers struggle to find employment after Helene and Milton

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Many people across the Tampa Bay area are continuing to recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

People are struggling to fix their homes or find a new place to live, and many are also trying to find new jobs.

The storms devastated businesses along the Tampa Bay coast. Weeks later, many still aren't open.

Emotions are up and down along the coast as people and employees piece their lives together, like beach wedding officiant Amy Butler.

"We were just hitting our busy season again of work," Butler said. "October through January are so busy for us because the weather is so beautiful. Even the weddings I had that were off the beach had to be postponed because people were under financial stress."

Butler also works part-time at Ricky T's Bar and Grille on Treasure Island.

Owners said it's going to be closed until early next year while repairs are made.

"It's obviously very difficult because you don't have the resources available to continue to pay for things or find the job opportunities to make sure you have the money to pay next month's rent," Butler said.

Employees said they are having to look further inland for jobs because a lot of businesses along the beaches are still closed. But for businesses that are slowly re-opening on the beach, there's hope.

"All of our employees are having to split shifts, share shifts," said Jerry Davis, who owns three businesses on Madeira Beach.

Only one of Davis' businesses is open, which is Saltwater Hippie. Still, Davis is doing all she can to make sure her employees have jobs.

"I'm trying to create some extra hours for them to do stuff outside or talk to fellow business owners who aren't in the service industry and see if somebody needs some part-time help," Davis said.

Butler hopes more employment opportunities open up soon.

"We will all go back to those jobs and opportunities, but for now, we've got to find other opportunities and jobs," Butler said. "We are willing to do and take anything available."