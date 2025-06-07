Seminole man arrested for allegedly viewing child porn of children between 4 and 12 years old: PCSO

SEMINOLE, Fla — Pinellas County Sheriff (PCSO) arrested a Seminole man on multiple charges after he was allegedly viewing child pornography.

PCSO said they started an investigation on June 2 after they received information that child pornography was being accessed from the internet.

Detectives identified Donald Lee Page Jr., 63, as the suspect that they believed was accessing the child porn of children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old.

PCSO said they arrested Page on June 6 and charged him with 10 counts of intentionally viewing child pornography.