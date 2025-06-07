Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Seminole man arrested for allegedly viewing child porn of children between 4 and 12 years old: PCSO

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

SEMINOLE, Fla — Pinellas County Sheriff (PCSO) arrested a Seminole man on multiple charges after he was allegedly viewing child pornography.

PCSO said they started an investigation on June 2 after they received information that child pornography was being accessed from the internet.

Detectives identified Donald Lee Page Jr., 63, as the suspect that they believed was accessing the child porn of children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old.

PCSO said they arrested Page on June 6 and charged him with 10 counts of intentionally viewing child pornography.

Clearwater Senior Condo owners still waiting for elevator to return to service 5 months later

Residents at "On Top of the World" senior condominium have been forced to live without a functioning elevator for more than four months. The latest notice posted on the elevator stated that it would likely return to service on June 4, but by the end of the day, they were still left without service.

Clearwater Senior Condo owners still waiting for elevator to return to service 5 months later

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.