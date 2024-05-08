Suspect arrested after man shot in parking lot of Clearwater Mexican restaurant

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Officials have identified and arrested a suspect in connection to a late Sunday night shooting.

Clearwater police said a 55-year-old man was shot around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Mega Burrito Restaurant on Gulf to Bay Boulevard, but officers found the victim in the 200 block of Waverly Way.

He was shot in his arm and taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hiva S. Fetuuaho, 39, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the second degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Detectives said the shooting happened after the suspect got into an argument with some other men at the restaurant. Fetuuaho then allegedly got a gun out of his vehicle and fired it 11 times at the vehicle the victim and the victim's friends were riding in.

Fetuuaho was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.