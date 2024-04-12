Watch Now
Suspect arrested after deadly Pinellas Park hit-and-run

Posted at 5:19 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 17:19:35-04

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly Pinellas Park hit-and-run that happened on March 31st.

Police say Nicole Carlson was arrested on Friday (April 12).

Officers were called to the 4200 block of 62nd Avenue North after receiving a report of a man lying in a ditch.

The man, later identified as Michael Vilaysack, 36, of St. Petersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by police showed the victim’s injuries were caused by being hit by a vehicle, and car debris was found near the body.

 Carlson is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

