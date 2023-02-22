SunRunner to remain fare-free until November

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The SunRunner, PSTA's new Bus Rapid Transit service, will remain fare-free until November, PSTA announced on Wednesday.

The BRT service launched in October and was initially slated to remain fare-free until April. The extension until November comes amid the success of the new service.

The SunRunner transports riders in a loop that travels through the heart of Downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach and back. The 10-mile route includes 30 stops.

RELATED:



According to a press release, there have been more than 260,000 passengers on the SunRunner since its debut.

“We have seen an amazing response from the community regarding the SunRunner, it now has the highest ridership in our system,” said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA. “Riders have been using the service to get to work, medical appointments and to our award-winning beaches. To continue to offer the SunRunner free, we will be able to attract even more passengers to enjoy our easy and convenient service.”