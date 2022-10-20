Pinellas County leaders celebrate launch of SunRunner

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County's SunRunner officially launches Friday, and to celebrate the arrival of the first-of-its-kind transit option in the region, county leaders came together to launch Pinellas County's transportation into the future.

"While people are sitting in their cars and stuck in traffic, others will be jumping on the SunRunner, and they will be getting to their destinations much more efficiently," said Dr. Yvette Taylor with the Federal Transit Administration.

WFTS

The SunRunner looks like a bus but operates differently. There's a designated lane for the SunRunner. It's paved in a burgundy color and only allows other cars to use it to make left turns.

It runs every fifteen minutes. And once it gets going, traffic lights and congestion can't stop it. It's been a dream in the works for nearly 15 years since a bus rapid transit line was first introduced.

Pinellas SunCoast Transit Authority CEO Brad Miller said seeing today's ribbon cutting was a proud moment in their quest for more accessible public transportation options.

WFTS

"One of the reasons it was built here is because it's always been one of the highest ridership corridors in the Tampa Bay region," he said.

Mayor Ken Welch sees the SunRunner as a chance to get ahead of St. Pete's growing population. There are 50,000 jobs and 40,000 residents along a half mile of the SunRunner's route.

Pinellas County is the state’s most densely populated county and the SunRunner will travel one of PSTA’s most heavily used corridors.

The 10-mile, 16-stop line is designed to meet the demands of work commuters and attract tourists and new riders into PSTA’s comprehensive transit system.

“It's centrical to smart growth," Mayor Welch said. "Smart growth requires we have density where it makes sense. That we have transit that can connect folks from their homes to jobs and leaves our neighborhoods untouched."

The SunRunner opens Friday, October 21, at 6:00 a.m. The first six months are free. The first 500 riders will get a SunRunner Gold Card, with discounts at participating businesses along the route.