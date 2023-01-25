SunRunner considers expanding route to St. Pete Pier

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The SunRunner, PSTA's new Bus Rapid Transit Service, is considering expanding its route to include the St. Pete Pier.

The new service, which debuted in October, transports drivers in a loop that travels through the heart of Downtown St. Petersburg to St. Pete Beach and back.

In an email on Wednesday, officials said the project is $5.3 million under budget, which could allow for the proposed expansion. It would have to be approved by the PSTA board and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

PSTA SunRunner expansion

The SunRunner is free to ride until April 2023. The route is 10 miles and includes 30 stops. It runs seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight.