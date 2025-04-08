Sugar sand festival returns to Clearwater Beach with new artists and attractions

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — The highly anticipated Sugar Sand Festival is set to enchant visitors once again as it returns to Clearwater Beach this weekend.

The festival promises exciting new artists and vibrant attractions for all ages. Photojournalist Brad Davis spent the day at the festival to “Meet the Masters” and capture the buzz as they began to dig into their art.

Lisa Chandler, founder of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival, shared her excitement for this year’s event. " This year's exhibit is very three-dimensional. It's the largest sculptor that we've ever sculpted in 11 years. We commissioned Tampa Bay Sand Sculpting Company to sculpt the exhibit, and each sculptor is invited based upon their skill set. We have 17 master sculptors this year on the pile.”

The Sugar Sand Festival will include a lineup of events such as free beach concerts, street performances, and the iconic Ferris wheel. Attendees will also have the chance to witness the incredible sand sculptures coming to life throughout the festivities.

The festival kicks off this weekend at Clearwater Beach.