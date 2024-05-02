Student opens charitable thrift store at Clearwater High School

CLEARWATER, Fla. — There are plenty of thrift stores throughout Tampa Bay, but there's one that’s about to open up in Clearwater that’s truly unique because it’s located within Clearwater High School.

While most students are eating lunch, junior Aydin Riggs is stocking inventory, preparing to open his very own store inside an old teacher planning room called Clearwater Closet.

“You know, I like thrifting a lot. People like thrifting, and some people need thrifting, so I was like, ‘Why don’t we open up a thrift store?’” said Riggs.

Riggs said not all students can afford to buy new pants or shirts, so he set up a clothing drive, and the donations came pouring in.

“It's been awesome, the amount of people who want to help is phenomenal. I didn’t think it would be this much,” he said.

Classmates started joining in, hanging, folding and pricing, with one goal in mind: affordability.

“So it's $2 shirts, $3 pants, jackets and sweaters are going to be $5 to $6, everything else is $7, so purses, shoes, everything else, and it’s half off on Fridays, so don’t miss out on Friday,” said Riggs.

Riggs said every penny from every sale will go right back to students for things like field trips and school supplies.

“So it’s really important that we put this money back, and we give it back to the students to help them out, the ones in need. So that’s where it goes, straight to the students,” he said.

Riggs credits working with his mom as an intern at Achieva Credit Union and his high school teachers with the Career Academy for International Culture and Commerce for giving him the knowledge and courage to open up the store.

“I’m extremely proud. I’m in tears; it's just amazing,” said teacher Mark Mansour. We teach them about profit, but this is the first time I’ll actually talk about not-for-profit, which is great because we want to show the students that you can start a company for profit, but you can also do a not-for-profit.”

“I’m extremely proud. It was his idea, and to see it come to fruition is a proud moment for any mother,” said Riggs' mom, Sarah Hussain.

Riggs plans to begin selling clothes later this month. Then, starting in the fall, it will be a legitimate Monday through Friday operation open during lunch and after school.

“I can sit back, and I can think there is somebody out there that has a shirt, or some pants, or something to wear to an interview, and I get to say, 'Hey, I did that, and it feels great,'” said Riggs.

For more information on how to donate, email TheClearwaterCloset@gmail.com.