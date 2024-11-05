Watch Now
Student hospitalized after self-inflicted gunshot wound on school bus

School bus accident
WFTS
School bus accident
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A student was hospitalized after she shot herself on a middle school bus in Pinellas County on Tuesday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers are investigating at 49th Street North and 18th Avenue, where twenty students were on the bus being taken to Tyrone Middle School when the incident occurred.

Officers said the girl was the only one in possession of the gun, and no other students were involved or hurt. She was taken to All Children's Hospital.

They added that they're currently working to determine if the self-inflicted shooting was accidental. Police now have possession of the gun.

There are no other details available at this time.

