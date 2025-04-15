St. Pete Police officer arrested for sharing confidential information with suspect

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police Chief Holloway said an SPPD officer was arrested after he allegedly shared confidential information from law enforcement databases with a suspect.

According to police, in 2024, the FDLE contacted SPPD to inform them of a potential crime where Officer Brandon Klaiber was sharing protected information from law enforcement databases with one of their suspects.

Police arrested the suspect, Bryan Eckley, in October 2024 for allegedly planting explosive devices at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa. SPPD said investigators found texts between Eckley and Klaiber where Eckley requested information. Klaiber allegedly gave him the information he had obtained from restricted databases.

St. Pete Police said an investigation was launched, and Klaiber was placed on administrative leave in December 2024. All credentials and computer access were suspended during the investigation.

According to Chief Holloway, the investigation revealed that Klaiber had looked up information on driver's licenses, tags, and other things.

Chief Holloway said the investigation is ongoing. They are still working to learn who else Klaiber gave information to.

Police charged Klaiber with two counts of offenses against intellectual property.

