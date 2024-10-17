St. Pete Police investigating after 54-year-old man was found dead inside home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Petersburg after a man was found dead inside his home.
The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said the man was found around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 3000 block of 51st Avenue South.
SPPD said that no one else was found inside the home.
Officers are at the home investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back with abcactionnews.com for updates.
"My kids keep asking, 'Where are we going to live?'"
Over 500 people were rescued during Hurricane Milton at the Standard Apartments in Clearwater. Now, survivors with no place to go have set up camp in the grass in the Best Buy parking lot across the street.
The unofficial donation site and shelter at Florida Best Buy cleaned up