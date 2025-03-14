St. Pete Police continue search for 17-year-old boy missing since March 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police continue searching for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen on March 1 on the 6500 block of Bayou Grande Boulevard Northeast.

Police said Allister Nasr was seen wearing a gray jacket, blue shorts, and white shoes. St. Pete Police said he was riding a white beach cruiser bicycle when he was last seen.

The bike has since been found, but Allister remains missing.

Police said Allister is a white male, 17 years old, 5'9" tall, and approximately 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen heading south on Bayou Grande Blvd. NE.

If you have any information about Allister's whereabouts, call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or 911.