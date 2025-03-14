Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

St. Pete Police continue search for 17-year-old boy missing since March 1

Missing St. Petersburg Teen
WFTS
Missing St. Petersburg Teen
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police continue searching for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen on March 1 on the 6500 block of Bayou Grande Boulevard Northeast.

Police said Allister Nasr was seen wearing a gray jacket, blue shorts, and white shoes. St. Pete Police said he was riding a white beach cruiser bicycle when he was last seen.

The bike has since been found, but Allister remains missing.

Police said Allister is a white male, 17 years old, 5'9" tall, and approximately 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen heading south on Bayou Grande Blvd. NE.

If you have any information about Allister's whereabouts, call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or 911.

"I'm not a drag on the system."
A woman said she hasn't been able to shower or get out of bed ever since a car accident left her paralyzed from the chest down, and Medicaid denied claims for the medical gear she needs

Paralyzed Florida woman says Medicaid denied essential medical gear

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.