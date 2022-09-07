St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch to address executive staff resignations in Thursday press conference

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly a week after the communications director and deputy mayor of St. Petersburg resigned, Mayor Ken Welch will publicly address the issue Thursday morning.

Mayor Welch scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference where he plans to "address the recent resignation of two of his executive team members."

Last week, Stephanie Owens, Deputy Mayor of St. Petersburg, resigned following allegations made by former City Communications Director Janelle Irwin Taylor regarding a "hostile work environment."

Beyond the allegation of a "hostile work environment," Taylor also cited an "overall culture of bullying" as her reasons for her resignation.

Deputy Mayor Owens was initially placed on administrative leave on Sept. 1 after Mayor Ken Welch launched an investigation. Due to her resignation, the internal review has been canceled.

Mayor Welch asked the Human Resources department to "develop additional initiatives to educate employees on their rights and protections and foster workplace civility and professionalism throughout the city."

Welch previously said he was made aware of the allegations on August 30, just a few days before the two resignations were submitted.