Deputy Mayor resigns following allegations of 'bullying'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Stephanie Owens, Deputy Mayor of St. Petersburg, has resigned following allegations made by former City Communications Director Janelle Irwin Taylor regarding a "hostile work environment."

A statement provided by the City of St. Petersburg said that Deputy Mayor Owens' resignation would be effective Sept. 9.

Deputy Mayor Owens was initially placed on administrative leave on Sept. 1 after Mayor Ken Welch launched an investigation. Due to her resignation, the internal review has been canceled.

Mayor Welch has asked Human Resources to "develop additional initiatives to educate employees on their rights and protections and foster workplace civility and professionalism throughout the city."

He will also be holding a press conference next week regarding how the city will move forward.