St. Pete's city communications director resigns, alleging a 'hostile work environment'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Janelle Irwin Taylor, St. Petersburg's City Communications Director, has resigned effective Sept. 1.

In her resignation letter, she cited allegations of a "hostile work environment," and an "overall culture of bullying," as her reasons for exiting the role. She also stated that all allegations were related to her direct supervisor, Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens.

Mayor Ken Welch sent out an email to all city employees following Taylor's letter, which said that he has opened an investigation.

In a previous email sent by Community Awareness Division Manager Yolanda Fernandez, Mayor Welch stated that he was only made aware of the allegations on Aug. 30.

"Please be assured that our governing principles set a high standard for civility and professionalism, and they will be upheld," he said.

Owens was placed on administrative leave during the review.

"I am grateful to Mayor Welch for taking this situation seriously and ensuring adequate investigation," Taylor said. "I am hopeful these events will begin a period of healing and growth."