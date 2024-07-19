St. Pete lifestyle brand Yain't Local celebrates being proud of where you're from

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dustin Howard and his merry band of mischief-makers are masters of "polite localism."

"Be proud of where you're from. Respect the places you go," they said.

Born in St. Pete, the hot lifestyle brand Yain't Local celebrates the joys of embracing your hometown, no matter where it is.

Shirts, hats, hoodies and more also gently poke fun at people ("Thank You for Not Moving Here") who think that where you live, perhaps Florida, is a little weird.

"We're teaching etiquette through humor," said Howard, who created the Yain't Local concept a few years ago when he noticed people taking shots at Tampa Bay were also moving here.

Yain't Local clothes are now selling all over the country. After all, everyone is from somewhere, and local pride is local pride.

You can buy Yain't Local merch at a cool storefront in St. Pete (7228 Central Ave) or online.

For more on Yain't Local, go here.