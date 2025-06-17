Manhunt underway after 2 arrested during domestic argument involving minor: Police

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Two men were arrested during a domestic argument involving one man and a minor on Monday, police said.

The Pinellas Park Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance involving Ruben Hernandez and an underage girl.

According to police, shortly after the incident began, Joe Perry, Marquis Mcburrows and Mykel Mcburrows arrived to confront Hernandez and defend the underage girl.

The verbal argument then escalated, and both parties began shooting at each other. Perry and the underage girl were both shot and taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police arrested Hernandez for attempted first-degree murder. Marquis was arrested for principal to attempted murder.

Police said they are still searching for Mykel, and once he is located, he will be charged with attempted first-degree murder.

If anyone has information, they can contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864. Officials ask that you do not approach him.