St. Pete lemonade stand helps raise money for childhood cancer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The community turned out by the dozens to support a lemonade stand that was raising money for a good cause.

On a sunny summer day in St. Pete, Caroline Gallagher and her family filled people’s cups one by one. Sisters Caroline and Charlotte make up the C&C Lemonade Factory.

“There’s preparing like making the lemonade and setting up the tables, and it’s all quite fun preparing,” said Caroline.

The prep paid off in helping to raise money for childhood cancer.

It’s a cause close to Caroline’s heart.

“When I was 18 months old, I was diagnosed with leukemia, and after I was done with treatment, I wanted to help the kids in the hospital, so I started a lemonade stand,” said Caroline.

Gallagher family

The passion project is in its ninth year. It’s something the whole family gets involved in and the whole community shows up for.

Donations go to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

“We are very lucky Caroline beat cancer. She survived,” said Charles Gallagher, Caroline and Charlotte's dad. “Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of funding for cancer. It’s always been a scenario where they get four percent of the entire NCI budget for childhood cancer, so there’s a need for folks in the private sector to raise money and awareness and advocacy, so it falls upon us to go ahead and do our part.”

On top of good drinks, the day was filled with fun activities and special guests.

“The Lightning and Blue Crew is going to be here and their mascot, then the Rowdies mascot will be here as well too, and we have St. Pete Fire Rescue bringing their rig up,” said Charles.

Throughout the morning and afternoon, the community came together to serve up something sweet for a good cause.

“I just feel like it’s a good way to help like the community and everyone, and if you need extra support, we’re here to help,” said Caroline.