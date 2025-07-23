Boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following shooting in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting.
Deputies said they responded around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday to 5346 Laurel Place for a report of a juvenile male who had been shot.
PCSO said this is an active and ongoing investigation, and deputies don’t believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
As more Florida cities and counties add cameras to catch drivers speeding through school speed zones, confusion is also rolling in from drivers who say school zone signs aren't clear.
