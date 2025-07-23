Boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following shooting in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting.

Deputies said they responded around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday to 5346 Laurel Place for a report of a juvenile male who had been shot.

PCSO said this is an active and ongoing investigation, and deputies don’t believe there is a threat to the public at this time.