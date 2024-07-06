Watch Now
St. Pete home found engulfed in flames in afternoon fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg home was found engulfed in flames on Saturday afternoon.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the single-family home located in the 800 block of 40th Ave South caught fire around 4:30 p.m.

Crews found the home taken over by the blaze, including the attic.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire and all occupants were able to make it out before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

