St. Pete home found engulfed in flames in afternoon fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg home was found engulfed in flames on Saturday afternoon.
According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the single-family home located in the 800 block of 40th Ave South caught fire around 4:30 p.m.
Crews found the home taken over by the blaze, including the attic.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire and all occupants were able to make it out before crews arrived.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
