St. Pete fertilizer ban to begin June 1st

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — To help protect the local environment, the City of St. Petersburg is implementing a citywide fertilizer ban that will run from June 1st until September 30th.

The ban will help to combat fertilizer seeping into bodies of water during the rainy summer months. Fertilizer run-off can lead to environmental issues like algae blooms, fish kills, and water quality issues.

To help protect waterways and marine life, the City of St. Pete says to do the following:



Use a slow-release fertilizer in the spring or fertilizer-free micronutrients in the summer

Clean debris or vegetation near storm drains

Do not mow within six feet of any body of water

Ensure all lawn maintenance/landscapers you use are certified through Pinellas County

Replace some or all of your lawn with Florida-friendly natives

