St. Pete Boat show big hit despite rain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sunday’s rain didn’t drown out the last day of St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat show.

“It doesn’t take away the excitement. It does kind of slow traffic down a little bit,” said Captain Todd Nicusanti.

With more than 500 boats on display, it’s the biggest show on the Gulf Coast. According to USA Today, it’s the best boat show in the country.

“It’s pretty cool. We love it,” said one couple.

Guests got to check out everything from high-end yachts to duck boats with ATVs on them and tons of sailboats.

“It’s quite impressive.“

Anderson Harwell is the director of sales with YSY Yacht Sales. He showed us around one of their yachts. It was built in Turkey using African Mahogany hardwood. It has two staterooms and was a pretty big hit at this year’s show.

“It’s a very stable ride and excellent handling characteristics,” he said. “Cruise speed of 24/ 25 knots. Top speed at 29 knots.”

When it comes to purchasing a boat or yacht Harwell’s advice, “try not to bite off more than you can chew.”

“Don’t get something that’s going to intimidate you or your significant other. That’ll ruin the day and the ownership of the yacht.”

Boat lovers also got to check out cool supplies and tools for their boats, Watersport activities, and local businesses like Sea Tow.

For those who are new to boats or want to learn how to ride a boat, Annapolis School of Seamanship had their captains out there offering some lessons.

“We had a lot of opportunities to bring people to the water,” said Capt. Todd Nicusanti.

Of course, a big focus was on safety.

“Safety first always," he said. “And certainly check weather. Weather is a big influence."

Always remember you don’t want to be out in the middle of Thunder and lightning.

For those who didn’t make it to the boat show this year and don’t live in or near Annapolis, they are now offering online safety classes.

“It’s new this year,” he said.

For more information about the boat show, click here.

For more information about Annapolis classes, click here.