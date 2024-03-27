Historic Beach Theatre in St. Pete Beach gets new owners and new life

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Hannah Hockman is officially the coolest—and quite possibly the youngest—theater owner in Tampa Bay.

The Historic Beach Theatre on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach officially belongs to her family, all of whom live right down the street.

"It's everything I've dreamed of!" said the 25-year-old. "I feel like my whole life I've been working towards this moment."

Hannah, a live theater director who's worked for American Stage, and her parents, Ron and Sissy, bought the property for $1 million a few weeks ago.

"My mom has always wanted a theater, and I've always wanted a theater," said Hannah. "And now we're doing it! We're doing the thing!"

Built in 1940, this once-proud movie palace has been dormant and sad for more than a decade. The most recent former owners, including Hollywood screenwriter Michael France, were unable to restore the venue to its previous shine.

The Hockmans—who lost a bid on the theater a few years ago—are determined to reverse the curse.

With a hopeful opening date of this time next year, the new owners plan on making the Beach Theatre a movie house and a playhouse. There will also be a bar just off the main lobby.

However, many renovations are in store, including new seats, a new screen and a new stage.

For more on the Beach Theatre, go here.