Say hello to baby capybaras at new Clearwater Marine Aquarium event

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An upcoming event at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium will give guests the chance to visit some adorable baby capybaras.

In partnership with Amazing Animals, Inc., CMA's "Capybara Chillout" will host the three eight-week-old capybaras in a habitat at the aquarium.

Guests can say hello to these new additions and learn about their behaviors and personalities between June 8 and July 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Capybaras are originally from Central and South America and can be found in marshy areas. CMA said the species is threatened by deforestation, habitat destruction and illegal poaching.

The aquarium hopes that this event will educate guests about capybaras as a part of its outreach efforts and conservation initiatives.

Small groups of up to twelve can even participate in a hands-on session with the capybaras for an additional fee. CMA said advance reservations are recommended due to limited availability.

For information and to reserve tickets, click here.