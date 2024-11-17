Watch Now
Sacred Heart Festival in Pinellas Park cut short due to 'juvenile disruptions': Police

(Source: Raycom Media)
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department said that Saturday night's Sacred Heart Festival in Pinellas Park was cut short because of "juvenile disruptions."

Officers said that the disruptions seemed to have started with one juvenile who had intentions of causing disorder, and that the juvenile didn't have any parental supervision.

Several officers responded to reports of a gun that was seen or shots fired as well as reports of several fights. When officers arrived, they were unable to find a gun and didn't hear any shots fired.

When officers made it to one of the areas where fights were reports, people started running away "in a stampede-like fashion," which resulted in some minor injuries, according to police.

Due to the chaos of the entire situation, festival organizers decided to end the event early.

Four juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct and one more was arrested for aggravated assault on an officer after she allegedly hit an officer with her vehicle.

