Robert Blackmon and Ken Welch advance to general election for St. Pete mayor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Robert Blackmon and Ken Welch have taken the majority of the votes in Tuesday's St. Petersburg Primary Election.

The two will face off in November to see who will be sworn in as the mayor of St. Petersburg.

Robert Blackmon won 28.58% of the vote while Ken Welch took 39.10% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting. Since no candidate took the required 50% of total votes to automatically win, voters will decide who will take over for outgoing Mayor Rick Kriseman who is leaving office due to term limits.

The next closest candidate was Darden Rice with 16.53% of the vote.

The General Election is set for November 2, 2021. The new mayor will be sworn in on January 6 and serve a 4-year term.

