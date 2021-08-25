Watch
Election 2021: Complete St. Petersburg Primary Election Results

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 9:09 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 21:09:40-04

Voters in St. Petersburg went to the polls on Tuesday to narrow the field of candidates for mayor and elect three city council members.

According to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website, 28.56 percent of eligible voters cast a vote during Tuesday’s primary.

In the race for mayor, Ken Welch and Robert Blackmon secured the top votes and will face off on November 2 during the General Election.

Here are the unofficial results.

City of St. Petersburg MayorPercentageVotes
Robert Blackmon28.5815,424
Pete Boland6.243,369
Michael Ingram0.84451
Torry Nelson0.38205
Wengay 'Newt' Newton 7.413,999
Marcile Powers0.74398
Dardin Rice 16.538,923
Ken Welch 39.1021,103

City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 1PercentageVotes
Ed Carlson19.531,306
Copley Gerdes33.612,247
John Hornbeck13.01870
Bobbie Shay Lee 33.852,263

City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 4PercentageVotes
Jarib Figueredo12.37795
Lisset Hanewicz41.752,683
Clifford Hobbs III15.11971
Tom Mullins23.251,494
Doug O'Dowd7.52483

City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 8PercentageVotes
Jeff Danner27.141,543
Richie Floyd51.212,912
Dane Kuplicki12.06686
Jamie Mayo9.58545
