Road closed in both directions due to Palm Harbor crash with serious injuries

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A roadway in Palm Harbor is closed after a crash that resulted in serious injuries Thursday afternoon.

Officials said that East Lake Road between Village Center Drive/Ridgemoor Blvd and Lansbrook Pkwy/Cypress Woods Blvd is closed in both directions due to the crash.

No time frame was given for the road closure, but a release states that officials expect it to be closed "for an extended time."

Drivers are being asked to follow the directions of law enforcement and use US 19 for north-south travel.