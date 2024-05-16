Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Road closed in both directions due to Palm Harbor crash with serious injuries

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 5:36 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 17:36:51-04

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A roadway in Palm Harbor is closed after a crash that resulted in serious injuries Thursday afternoon.

Officials said that East Lake Road between Village Center Drive/Ridgemoor Blvd and Lansbrook Pkwy/Cypress Woods Blvd is closed in both directions due to the crash.

No time frame was given for the road closure, but a release states that officials expect it to be closed "for an extended time."

Drivers are being asked to follow the directions of law enforcement and use US 19 for north-south travel.

When debris from a tractor struck their vehicle on I-75, Denise and Mike Brennan were told by a state contractor that "they will take care of it." Now, more than six months later, the Brennans are still $7000 out-of-pocket for repairs and rentals.

Driver wants FDOT to pay for damage caused to car by flying debris on I-75

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.