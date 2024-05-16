Road closed in both directions due to Palm Harbor crash with serious injuries

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A roadway in Palm Harbor is closed after a crash that resulted in serious injuries Thursday afternoon.
Officials said that East Lake Road between Village Center Drive/Ridgemoor Blvd and Lansbrook Pkwy/Cypress Woods Blvd is closed in both directions due to the crash.
No time frame was given for the road closure, but a release states that officials expect it to be closed "for an extended time."
Drivers are being asked to follow the directions of law enforcement and use US 19 for north-south travel.
