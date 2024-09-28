Rescue teams evacuating people off Treasure Island by bus

TREASURE ISLAND — Rescue teams will be evacuating people off the city of Treasure Island by bus today, officials said.

To assist getting people off the island who do not need medical attention, Treasure Island will have a bus making rounds off the island via the Treasure Island Causeway.

The bus will run routes every hour beginning at 9 a.m.

The pickup schedule will be as follows:

* 9 a.m. - 7/11 (9695 Gulf Blvd.)

* 9:15 a.m. - Roselli Park (12299 Capri Circle South)

* 9:30 a.m. - T.I. Park and Community Center (One Park Place)

The bus will then make drop-offs at Park Street and Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. PSTA will then transfer people from that location to the Ross Norton Recreation Center shelter in Clearwater.

PSTA schedule at drop-off point: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Other Key Points:

* Public Works teams continue to clear debris and sand out of roadways to make them passable.

* A majority of the island is without power.

* Pinellas County Utilities has restricted potable water, and lift stations are only at 50 percent working capacity.

* Comfort stations are scheduled to open later today for those choosing to stay on the island. The location of those stations will be communicated once open. These stations will allow people to have a place to cool off, shower, charge their phones and personal electronics and take a moment to rest.

Once a decision is made by the county to allow barrier islands to reopen to residents, city officials will make an announcement.