Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge takes over Coachman Park in Clearwater

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — The 28th annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge kicked off its season at Coachman Park in Clearwater.

More than 50 of the country's top canine athletes competed in different sporting events, with the goal of reaching the national finals.

This marks the 28th annual event and the second year that it has been held in Clearwater. ABC Action News spoke to Katie Williamson, a handler who is competing with two dogs. Williamson is one of the youngest handlers at this competition.

"I’ve been doing this since I was in 6th grade now I am a senior in High School,” Williamson said. She explained this has been a dream since she was little. Now, it is her reality and Williamson said it was a surreal feeling to compete on this big of a stage. “It’s been a bucket list item for me for so many years,” Williamson said.

During the agility competition, Williamson runs alongside the dog, calling out cues to keep them on course. She said it took a lot of hard work to get here.

“I made sure that her contact performances were up to criteria and that I could get the most speed out of her as possible,” Williamson said.

One of the agility judges explained speed is crucial for a good score.

Kama Rueschenber said, “A good run is fast and accurate, meaning the dog doesn’t make any mistakes. The handler keeps the dog on course, and they do it with speed.”

The winner will move on to the National finals in September at Purina Farms in St. Louis.