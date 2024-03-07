PSTA partners with Clearwater to provide free parking during spring break

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — PSTA announced it's once again partnering with the City of Clearwater to provide free parking to beachgoers during spring break.

The service, which will be offered seven days a week until April 27, includes a shuttle that will pick up riders and take them to the Clearwater Marina near Pier 60—just park your car and hop on.

“Hundreds of thousands of spring breakers head to Florida every year,” said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA. “We’re going to have two different services, in two different parts of the county, running at a high frequency. We want to make it easier for visitors get around town, while also helping locals avoid the frustration of having to find a parking spot at award-winning beaches, downtown St. Pete, and destinations in between.”

Monday through Thursday, the shuttles will operate every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday, they'll run every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to midnight. On Sunday, service will be available every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Parking lots in St. Pete:



The old City Hall lot, 112 S. Osceola Ave.

The city grass lot south of the City Hall Lot, 200 S. Osceola

The County Garage adjacent to Forward Pinellas, 310 Court St

This particular garage is for weekends only



Parking lots in Clearwater:

The former Clearwater City Hall, 112 S. Osceola Ave

County garage, 310 Court St.

200 Osceola Ave.

"Clearwater Beach continues to thrive as one of the top destinations in the state of Florida. While there is plenty of room to spread out over three miles of our sugar sand beaches, finding a place to park your vehicle can be challenging at times,” said Lisa Chandler, operator of the Pier 60 concessions and founder of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival. “Alternative modes of transportation like the Jolley Trolley, buses and water taxi services are crucial to the success of our barrier-island economy and vitality, as they offer a convenient, cost-effective way to experience the best of Clearwater Beach.”