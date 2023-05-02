Professional guardian Traci Hudson's trial on 2019 charges delayed again

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Delays are continuing in the trial of a former professional guardian who is accused of exploiting elderly people under her care.

Traci Hudson was back in a Pinellas County courtroom Tuesday, which was originally supposed to be the start date for what was supposed to be the start of her criminal trial.

Hudson was originally arrested in November 2019 on charges of exploitation of an elderly adult. But her trial was delayed because Hudson ended up in the hospital after what police described as a possible suicide attempt.

Investigators alleged Hudson took more than a half-million dollars from an elderly man under her care…using the money to buy a nearly 5,000-square-foot home, jewelry, and Bucs tickets.

In the 1,265 days since her arrest, she’s had 29 court hearings, including a court date she missed last month when Hudson was supposed to turn herself in on additional felony charges.

The day of that hearing, Hudson was found unresponsive in a hotel room and spent the next two weeks in the hospital. According to a police report, her daughter told officers Hudson was upset over the prospect of spending 15 years in prison.

Hudson has been charged with a total of 20 felony counts, including exploitation, grand theft, and perjury.

The Pinellas County Inspector General released a scathing 77-page report outlining problems with dozens of Hudson’s guardianship cases late last year. Hudson’s charges could land her a 135-year prison sentence. Her attorney is hoping to resolve the case before trial.

“We are still engaging in some negotiations. We are hoping the court’s ok with it,” said attorney Richard McKyton. “It will push us off about two months. That will be our last attempt to try to resolve this matter."

Last week, following her release from the hospital, Hudson turned herself in on two new charges involving the alleged exploitation of two other elderly people under her care. At the time she was booked, new conditions were placed on her bond.

“She’s also under house arrest and she’s got a GPS monitor,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Renee Bauer.

Until her case goes to trial, Hudson will only be allowed to leave her home to meet with her attorney, attend court dates or seek medical care. Her next pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 11th.

